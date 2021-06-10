Photos: When cropped blazers became the ultimate fashion statement

While the slouchy, oversized jacket never goes out of style and continues to reign supreme in the fashion world, another jacket trend has steadily risen to the top and has already received celebrity endorsement.

While cropped jackets became popular, blazers have taken their place as a transitional piece between casual and formal wear. Some celebrities, like Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor, and Ananya Panday, think this is one of the most fashionable ensembles to wear right now.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma kicked off the trend by wearing a cropped Burberry blazer to the airport, truly elevating her travel style!

Ananya Panday

Hopping on the neon bandwagon, the millennial star picked out a pair of formal neon high-waisted trousers and styled it with a cropped blazer top.

Shraddha Kapoor



With a modest white slip, top tucked neatly into a bright yellow pleated skirt, the Street Dancer 3D actress improved her girl-next-door appeal. This simple yet stylish ensemble was completed with a white cropped blazer, stacked slinky necklaces, and neutral-tone heels.

Sara Ali Khan



Sara Ali Khan wore a hot pink pantsuit with a plain white blouse, neutral-tone shoes, and retro sunglasses to make a strong argument for pantsuits. We adore her cropped blazer and how effortlessly she styled it with her pantsuit!

Jacqueline Fernandez



A pearl layered necklace, black pumps, and her hair pulled into a French chignon bun, completed the diva’s look.

Athiya Shetty



Athiya hopped on the bandwagon in a purple coordinated set. She picked out a pair of zig-zag printed high-waisted trousers and styled this with a cropped blazer top.