Sara Ali Khan reveals her life’s three favorite things

Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan, who is also an very active social media, delighted her millions of fans with her three favorite things.

Sharing a video clip featuring a shining a cup of coffee, sun, the moon and in the morning, the Simmba actress said these are her three favourite things.

Sara Ali Khan wrote “My three favourite things’ followed by sun, moon and coffee emojis.

Earlier, the beautiful actress shared the lovely quotes of Martin Luther King Jr.

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness- only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate-only love can do that.”

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.