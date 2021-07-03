Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan And His wife Kiran Announce Divorce

Bollywood Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan, 56, and his wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao, 47, have announced their divorce.

They were married in 2005 and had a child in 2011.

The duo of Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan was considered as one of the most romantic couples in Bollywood.

The two had done several film projects together and had a good relationship even before marriage.

Before the divorce was confirmed by the two, there were no reports of any differences or objections between them, but the two have been spotted in a romantic way.

According to Asian News International (ANI), a joint statement issued by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao confirmed the end of the marriage.

According to the report, the two did not give a reason for the divorce but confirmed that they have divorced and will raise their only son Azad Khan jointly.

The two confirmed the divorce in a brief statement issued to the media on July 3, the IANS news agency reported.

The report said that the two may have a long discussion with the media on the issue of divorce on July 4 or issue an explanatory statement.

After the news of their divorce came to light, their divorce became a top trend on Twitter and their fans also expressed surprise.

Before Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan had married actress Reena Dutta in 1986 at the beginning of his career, but his first marriage ended in divorce in 2002, 16 years later.

Aamir Khan has two children from his first marriage, daughter Ira Khan and son Junaid Khan who will soon be seen in films.

It was only after Aamir Khan’s first marriage ended that his relationship with Kiran Rao was confirmed, after which the two got married in 2005.

Kiran Rao produced several films of her husband Aamir Khan and the two had a very good relationship and there were never any reports of differences or strained relations between them.