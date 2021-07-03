Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan And His wife Kiran Announce Divorce

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

03rd Jul, 2021. 12:38 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan And His wife Kiran Announce Divorce

Bollywood Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan, 56, and his wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao, 47, have announced their divorce.

They were married in 2005 and had a child in 2011.

The duo of Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan was considered as one of the most romantic couples in Bollywood.

The two had done several film projects together and had a good relationship even before marriage.

Before the divorce was confirmed by the two, there were no reports of any differences or objections between them, but the two have been spotted in a romantic way.

According to Asian News International (ANI), a joint statement issued by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao confirmed the end of the marriage.

According to the report, the two did not give a reason for the divorce but confirmed that they have divorced and will raise their only son Azad Khan jointly.

The two confirmed the divorce in a brief statement issued to the media on July 3, the IANS news agency reported.

The report said that the two may have a long discussion with the media on the issue of divorce on July 4 or issue an explanatory statement.

After the news of their divorce came to light, their divorce became a top trend on Twitter and their fans also expressed surprise.

Before Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan had married actress Reena Dutta in 1986 at the beginning of his career, but his first marriage ended in divorce in 2002, 16 years later.

Aamir Khan has two children from his first marriage, daughter Ira Khan and son Junaid Khan who will soon be seen in films.

It was only after Aamir Khan’s first marriage ended that his relationship with Kiran Rao was confirmed, after which the two got married in 2005.

Kiran Rao produced several films of her husband Aamir Khan and the two had a very good relationship and there were never any reports of differences or strained relations between them.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Preity Zinta garden
2 hours ago
Preity G Zinta takes fans around her organic home garden

Plants planted by renowned Indian actress Preity Zinta during the Corona lockdown...
Varun Dhawan Chris Pratt
13 hours ago
Video: Varun Dhawan taught Avengers star Chris Pratt dance steps on ‘Tan Tana Tan’

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is bonding with Hollywood star Chris Pratt over...
Yami Gautam summoned
14 hours ago
Yami Gautam summoned by ED for alleged money laundering

Indian actress Yami Gautam has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate of...
Arvind Rathod died
15 hours ago
Leading Indian actor Arvind Rathod passed away

Leading Indian actor Arvind Rathod has died at the age of 83....
Haseen Dillruba
16 hours ago
Twitter is flooded with reviews of Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Haseen Dillruba’

The most-awaited film 'Haseen Dillruba,' starring Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey as...
Mira Rajput hair
17 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput gets her hair transformed, have a look

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shared her pictures after a hair dye....
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

A train connecting all of the seven emirates to Saudi Arabia is in the works
1 min ago
A train connecting all of the seven emirates to Saudi Arabia is in the works

Trains having a long-standing records of connecting people through a continuing technique...
Android users can scan documents and pictures to PDFs, here’s how?
2 mins ago
Android users can scan documents and pictures to PDFs, here’s how?

We are all aware that the Google Drive app may be used...
Gulf of Mexico Is on Fire near Pemex's offshore oil field
25 mins ago
Gulf of Mexico Is on Fire near Pemex’s offshore oil field

A damaged undersea pipeline triggered a fire near Pemex offshore oil field...
PM Congratulates KP Govt For Treating 250,439 Patients Free Of Cost
27 mins ago
PM Congratulates KP Govt For Treating 250,439 Patients Free Of Cost

Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated Khyber Pukhtunkhwa for treating  250,439 patients...