Ananya Panday gets bad experience from the show ‘Star Vs Food’
Ananya Panday appeared on the most recent episode of Star Vs Food, where she prepared several dishes for her parents only to be rejected by the chef in turn.
The Khaali Peeli actress came on the show to perform something special for her parents, but she was given more than she could handle.
The chef Freny Fernandez, told Ananya that they would be cooking one sweet and one savory meal and that she should act like a professional chef in the kitchen.
Therefore, Ananya’s struggle was real as she messed up with the batter. Regarding this, the chef asked, “Don’t you go to the gym every day?”
To this, the actress responded, “I thought I am fit enough thanks to all the exercise, but my biceps did not come in handy at all.”
The chef called her work ‘shit’ which Ananya took to heart. It seemed that the actress did not have a good experience on the show.
