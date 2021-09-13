Sara Ali Khan flaunts her beach body in Maldives

Bollywood’s rising star Sara Ali Khan, who is currently on Maldives vacation with her friends, shared a bunch of her sizzling snaps flaunting her perfect beach body in a bikini.

In the photos, Sara Ali Khan can be seen getting a good dose of Vitamin D as she soaks up the sun in a neon bikini. She styled her swimwear look with a printed sarong and some chunky and colourful jewellery.

“Don’t judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant,” she captioned the post shared on Instagram.

The Kedarnath starlet is making the most of her time in the Maldives. The actress is also exploring the adventurous side of her personality in the island nation. She shared a video in which she was seen jet-skiing with her friends, Sara Vaisoha and Kamya Arora.

