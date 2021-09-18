Shilpa Shetty sizzles in a boho saree

Sania SaeedWeb Editor

18th Sep, 2021. 07:50 pm

Indian actress Shilpa Shetty shared a photoshoot on social media. Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram where she took a new photoshoot on her verified account.

According to media reports, in the photo shared by the Bollywood actress, it can be seen that she is wearing a beautiful purple saree with a tie and dye print and she looks very chic.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty wrote in a meaningful caption to her post that:

“A little vintage, a little contemporary 🌈
A little classic, a little trendy 💁🏻‍♀️”

The actress donned this saree for her show ‘Dance Show’ where she is performing the duties of a judge.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

2 hours ago
Nearly 2 MLN people have died in a year from work-related stress: UN Agencies

Nearly 2 million people have died from work-related reasons each year, including...
6 hours ago
Hina Khan went viral in a glamorous photo shoot wearing a yellow dress

Hina Khan, the famous actress of 'Ye Rishta Kia Kehlata Hai', is...
1 day ago
Bol Exclusive: Inspirational story of the bike mechanic in Multan‘

Bol Exclusive shows the best example of making the best out of...
2 days ago
Horoscope Today, 17 September 2021: Check astrological predictions for Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and others

Horoscope Today: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events...
2 days ago
Yashma Gill rocks in a bossy look, wearing white top & leather pants

Leading Pakistani actress Yashma Gill gives a bossy vibe to her fans...
3 days ago
Did you know the price of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh luxurious Bangalow?

Leading Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and actor Ranveer Singh have recently bought...