Shilpa Shetty sizzles in a boho saree
Indian actress Shilpa Shetty shared a photoshoot on social media. Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram where she took a new photoshoot on her verified account.
According to media reports, in the photo shared by the Bollywood actress, it can be seen that she is wearing a beautiful purple saree with a tie and dye print and she looks very chic.
Shilpa Shetty wrote in a meaningful caption to her post that:
“A little vintage, a little contemporary 🌈
A little classic, a little trendy 💁🏻♀️”
The actress donned this saree for her show ‘Dance Show’ where she is performing the duties of a judge.
