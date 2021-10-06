Shah Rukh Khan’s fans leave a message outside Mannat ‘Take Care King’
Following the arrest of his son Aryan, Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s fans and followers have rallied behind him.
In a photo shared by a fan page, one could spot a small banner left outside Shah Rukh Khan’s house plate reading, “We all fans from every corner of the world love you deeply and unconditionally! We stand with you in these testing times! Take Care King.”
The banner also featured SRK’s photos of greeting fans from Mannat.
We Love You King and We Stand With You ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SE6r9PpTMg
— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) October 5, 2021
Aryan, Shah Rukh’s son, was arrested on Sunday after being detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau during a cruise ship raid.
