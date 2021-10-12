Taapsee remembers crying during the ‘boys locker room’ scene in Rashmi Rocket

In the upcoming film Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee Pannu will play a sportswoman. Akarsh Khurana directed the film, which examines the gender biases that some female athletes encounter.

Supriya Pathak and Abhishek Banerjee also star in the film. Taapsee talked about the incident during filming that broke her heart in a new interview.

Taapsee Pannu told Navbharat Times in an interview, “I broke down and cried a lot on the sets that day. It was the day we shot the locker room scene. I was to be locked with the boys in their locker room. That day, I could not step out of my van till the time we started shooting. There was a whirlwind of emotions pent up inside me and it came out during the scene.”

Rashmi Rocket is a Kutch-set film about a teenage girl from a small town who achieves national recognition as a professional runner, but things take a turn for the worst when she is summoned for a gender verification test.

Taapsee talked about the hardship and hard work that went into her performance last week. She told PTI that she injured her leg on the third day of the filming after being ‘over-enthusiastic about the whole running part’.