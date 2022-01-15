Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
15th Jan, 2022. 05:03 pm

Aditi Rao Hydari turn heads in a Shehla Chatoor gown

Aditi Rao Hydari, a Bollywood actress, has a stunning beauty that draws you in. Even in the most basic of ensembles, the Padmaavat actress emanates regal feelings. On the other hand, Aditi looked like a diva in a gorgeous Shehla Chatoor gown. Particularly, she looked stunning in a pastel beige lehenga choli.

Read more: British-Pakistani actor Zoha Rahman all set for Bollywood debut in 83

Aditi kept her makeup simple and her hair in a tight low-neck bun, along with a massive Kundan and emerald choker and a maang teeka. On her Instagram account, Shehla shared a photo of the actor. “Multi-talented actor and legendary beauty, Aditi Rao Hydari emanates ageless elegance and resplendent glamour in a timeless Shehla Chatoor Heirloom Couture,” the couturier captioned the photo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shehla Chatoor (@shehlachatoor) 

Read more: Ayeza Khan recreates Bollywood actress Rekha Ji iconic look, see photos

This isn’t the first time we’ve witnessed a crossover like this. Another cooperation between a Pakistani designer and a Bollywood star was announced just a few days ago. Alia Bhatt has been Faraz Manan’s most popular muse for quite some time. While many people recall her wearing the couturier’s characteristic solids, Shehla’s style is a little more modern.

“I don’t believe it’s improper to admit that I enjoy choosing my dresses from not just one, but a few of my collections,” the renowned designer told a news channel. Tara Sutaria, a Bollywood actress, previously wore Shehla’s clothes for an ELLE photoshoot.

