Ananya Pandey looks glamorous in a corset and shorts

The gloomy and intense teaser for Gahraiyaan, starring Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa, has already won hearts as the trailer of the movie has come.

The eagerly anticipated movie is due to hit theatres on February 11th, and promotional efforts are already underway. Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday have been rocking some of the most stunning and fashionable ensembles.

Ananya Panday has rocked a sunset-hued floral colorful corset top with strings on the sides, styled with a pair of pastel blue high-waist shorts.

The actress, who isn’t a fan of jewelry, kept her ensemble simple with a pair of bright Kat Maconie three-tone shoes that gave her plenty of height. Stacy Gomes, Panday’s go-to makeup artist, did her makeup. She nailed the basic glam look with a rosy, dewy glow, flushed cheeks, pink eyeshadow, and glossy pink lips.