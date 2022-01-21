Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s birth anniversary is being fervently marked by his fans and netizens on January 21. They flooded social media with heartfelt posts for Sushant, who would have turned 36 today.

Fans flooded Twitter with images, GIFs, and popular quotes by Sushant Singh and recalled how sincere and intellectual he was.

In his career, the iconic actor had been a part of many films such as MS Dhoni, Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, Dil Bechara, Chhichhore, Kedarnath and Kai Po Che among others.

Tweeple expressed how much they miss their favourite actor and how they wish he could come back.

As nepotism is on the verge in India, the actor’s abilities were taken for granted and he also missed out on many other big-ticket projects.

Take a look:

Happy Birthday Sushant

Hope God is providing you stuff up there

Peace ✌️#SushantDay — Bakhtawar (@ChaseMaster_) January 21, 2022

#SushantSinghRajput

Remembering the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his 36th birth anniversary.

Dear SSR, you will always be in our hearts.#HappyBirthdaySushantSinghRajpit #SushantDay pic.twitter.com/FRgnZeBcEu — Abhinav K. Roy💫 (@abhinavkroy_) January 21, 2022

Remembering SSR on his 36th Birthday Anniversary ❤❤

Happy birthday Sushant Sir ❤❤

We will miss you alot ❤#SushantSinghRajput #SushantDay #SushanthSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/FBfBscUNCn — Ashish Ranjan (@AshishRanjan108) January 21, 2022

Zindagi ka such bs itnaa hai

Ap Kuch hi pal me yaad ban jaty hain 😭😭#SushantDay pic.twitter.com/KDE6dMV0u7 — Rida Khan 🇵🇰 (@RidaKha13397233) January 21, 2022

Eternal and always a star !!! The real hero , the one who touched millions of hearts without any nonsense and show offs but true care , humility n concern

One in a million eternal gem @itsSSR The real hero in true sense , shining star always ❤️ #SushantSinghRajput #SushantDay — Justice for the pure soul SSR (@artist000009) January 21, 2022

Sushant, who said to have committed suicide on June 14, 2020, began his acting journey with Ekta Kapoor’s Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He then played a leading role in Zee TV’s Pavitra Rishta, which made him a household name.

The show starred his then-girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande, as the female lead. Sushant then made a transition from TV to Bollywood by playing a leading role in the 2013 film Kai Po Che.

His last theatrical release was Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore, a light-hearted drama that hit the screens in September 2019. Sushant’s last film, Dil Bechara, was released posthumously on July 24, 2020.