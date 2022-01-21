Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
21st Jan, 2022. 11:42 am

Fans pay a bleary-eyed tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput on his birthday

Sushant Singh Rajput remembered on his birthday

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s birth anniversary is being fervently marked by his fans and netizens on January 21. They flooded social media with heartfelt posts for Sushant, who would have turned 36 today.

Fans flooded Twitter with images, GIFs, and popular quotes by Sushant Singh and recalled how sincere and intellectual he was.

In his career, the iconic actor had been a part of many films such as MS Dhoni, Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, Dil Bechara, Chhichhore, Kedarnath and Kai Po Che among others.

Tweeple expressed how much they miss their favourite actor and how they wish he could come back.

As nepotism is on the verge in India, the actor’s abilities were taken for granted and he also missed out on many other big-ticket projects.

Take a look:

Sushant, who said to have committed suicide on June 14, 2020, began his acting journey with Ekta Kapoor’s Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He then played a leading role in Zee TV’s Pavitra Rishta, which made him a household name.

The show starred his then-girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande, as the female lead. Sushant then made a transition from TV to Bollywood by playing a leading role in the 2013 film Kai Po Che.

His last theatrical release was Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore, a light-hearted drama that hit the screens in September 2019. Sushant’s last film, Dil Bechara, was released posthumously on July 24, 2020.

