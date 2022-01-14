Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
14th Jan, 2022. 06:20 pm

From Guru to Devdas, 4 milestones in Aishwarya Rai’s career

Aishwarya

4 milestones in Aishwarya Rai’s career

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is without a doubt one of Hindi cinema’s most well-known and talented actresses. The style icon has a significant fan base due to her great screen presence, real performances, and genuine attitude.

Many of her fans and business associates refer to her as the “world’s most beautiful lady.” Since receiving the title of ‘Miss World,’ Aishwarya Rai has not looked back.

Here are the five best works of this exceptional actress, as she celebrates 25 years in the industry.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Many Aishwarya Rai fans consider this to be her all-time favorite film. Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan, and Ajay Devgn form a love triangle in the film.

Salman Khan celebrates 22 years of Aishwarya Rai-starrer &#39;Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam&#39;

Guru

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, who are married in real life, have appeared in a few films together. The film Guru, directed by Mani Ratnam, was one of them.

When Aishwarya Rai attended Guru premiere in New York | Entertainment News,The Indian Express

Devdas

Only Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s performance as Paro in Devdas could have done the film justice. She starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit in the flick.

As Devdas completes 17 years, 10 iconic dialogues from Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai&#39;s film | Bollywood - Hindustan Times

Jodhaa Akbar

The cost of Jodha Akbar&#39;s set will surely leave you surprised | Filmfare.com

