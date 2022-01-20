Hrithik Roshan praises mother for keeping herself fit at 68

Seemingly the Roshans have sheer dedication towards fitness and self-care, as Hrithik Roshan’s mother was caught on camera giving her all to fitness and wellness at the age of 68.

The actor took to his Instagram to praise his mother who is concerned about her health and trying her best at maintaining it with exercises.

Like her fit and smart son Hrithik, Pinkie Roshan too stole the limelight with her determination to stay fit.

Sharing a few bits of his mother, Hrithik maintained that his mother too had her ups and downs but with the support of the community she got back into the gym.

He maintained that age is just a number and urged other parents too to start living fit and healthy.

“My mom started working out at 58. Just thought I should add that fact for other parents who feel it’s too late for them”.

The celebrity mother could be seen doing a number of different exercises in the clips.

“ I wish and pray that everyone out there who is pushing themselves to get better has that support from friends and family. I wish you all a beautiful day”, he summed up the post.