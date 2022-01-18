Janhvi Kapoor SIZZLES in recent Swimming PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor will never fail to entertain you with her social media posts. The model has a staggering 15 million Instagram followers and understands how to keep them interested. Janhvi recently shared a self-care weekend post with her admirers, which contained several beautiful photos.

The actress is shown in several of the photos wearing a swimsuit. While we will undoubtedly be inspired by Janhvi’s swimwear for our next beach vacation, the price of her monokini has surprised us. But first, have a look at Janhvi’s images below.

Janhvi has been landing blockbuster projects one after the other since her Bollywood debut with Dhadak. The actress is working on a number of interesting projects. She’ll soon be seen in Dostana 2, a film produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Originally, Kartik Aaryan was set to star in the film, however the production company just announced that they are casting for his character again.

Janhvi will also be seen in Sidharth Sengupta’s film Good Luck Jerry. Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh all play key roles in the film. For the film Milli, the diva teamed with her father, Boney Kapoor. The actress had uploaded a post following the film’s completion a few months ago. She also mentioned that this was her first time working with her father.