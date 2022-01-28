Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
28th Jan, 2022. 06:45 pm

‘Love, for me, is a lot about friendship’ Ananya Panday

28th Jan, 2022. 06:45 pm
Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is awaiting the release of her next film

Ananya Panday is now preparing for the release of her forthcoming flick Gehraiyaan. While she’s looking forward to it, she’s also anticipating the conversation that will follow the release of the romance drama that deals with infidelity.

Ananya Panday said, “We aren’t endorsing and glorifying infidelity; we’re simply observing how four people would behave in a certain situation. But everyone will have a different opinion on it and I’m looking forward to the debates going to take place,”

 

Despite the fact that cheating is a deal-breaker for her, Panday claims that working on the Shakun Batra directed film taught her not to judge others or their decisions.

Referring to it a learning experience, she also hopes that the film marks a new career trajectory for her. She says, “I’ve always been attracted to complex characters which help me evolve as an actor and hopefully, as a person too. I’m hoping this paves way for more complex, flawed, powerful and strong female characters.”

Talking about her idea of a perfect relationship, the 23-year-old shares, “While I was growing up, I watched a lot of Shah Rukh Khan’s (actor) films, and I wanted an ideal man who would be madly in love with me and look at me with love struck eyes. After a while, I realised that love is a lot about communication and friendship.”

 

