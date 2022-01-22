Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
22nd Jan, 2022. 02:30 pm

Neetu misses Rishi on their wedding anniversary, shares old pictures

One of the most beloved couples of Bollywood. Image: Instagram

Once a beloved couple of Bollywood until death tore them apart, Neetu and Rishi Kapoor were so in love with each other.

Read more: Sarwat Gillani shares a fan moment with Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor

Rishi tied the knot with Neetu in 1980 and became a perfect example of unconditional love for other celebrity couples.

Image: Instagram

They remained the power couple till Rishi breathed his last in 2020 and left the Zinda Dil actress with his memories to live.

The actress keeps sharing her love for her husband on social media and today to mark their anniversary, Neetu shared old pictures of the couple from the sets of The Kapil Show.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

Let’s walk down the memory lane of how the Kapoors fell in love.

Rishi met Neetu on the sets of Zehrela Insan but it wasn’t love at first sight. The actress used to hate Kapoor for his bullying n all but eventually, the duo ended up dating each other.

Image: Instagram

It was a wedding in the Kapoor family when the duo announced their engagement that was followed by a lavish wedding. Like all the couples, Neetu and Rishi had their ups and downs of the newly made relationship.

Image: Instagram

As the word goes, to follow the Kapoor family traditions Neetu bid farewell to her career in Bollywood. She opted to stay at home and nurture her family.

Read more: Neetu celebrates Rishi Kapoor’s birthday as the cake reflects his passion for whiskey

The couple welcomed two children together. Riddhima and Ranbir. The Kapoors enjoyed 4 decades of togetherness and dealt their lows and highs with support and love.

