Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 06:44 pm

Neha Dhupia drops unseen photos from Katrina-Vicky’s wedding

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia shares unseen pictures from the wedding

Actress Neha Dhupia, who attended Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding, revealed some never-before-seen photos from the event. Neha was one of the few Bollywood celebrities invited to the wedding.

Sharing the pictures, Neha wrote, “#throwback Baraatis be like. For the love of Vicky and Katrina.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

Neha can be seen posing with her actor-husband Angad Bedi in the first photo, while rose petals fall on them.

Recently, Bollywood couple and superstar Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to celebrate their first Lohri together after their marriage.

The Uri actor, who is currently working in Indore due to work commitments, recently posted on his Instagram Story, a hint of him appreciating sweets before the celebrations.

