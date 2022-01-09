Soha Ali Khan remembers working with her mother as “terrifying.”

Soha Ali Khan has described her time working with her mother, legendary actress Sharmila Tagore, as “terrifying.” Soha recently stated that Sharmila’s “standards are very high” in a new interview. During Rang De Basanti, she also revealed Sharmila’s advice to her.

In the 2009 film Life Goes On, Sharmila Tagore and Soha Ali Khan starred together. Sharmila played Manju in the film, while Soha played Dia, the former’s daughter.

Their film together won an award each at the Pravasi International Film Festival, and at the London Asian Film Festival.

In an interview with Indian Express, Soha said, “I have worked with my mother in a film called Life Goes On, which was terrifying. To do one advertisement with her, I feel very scared. Her standards are very high. Everything from costumes to design to matching shoes, she does it all in two weeks in advance. And when it comes to me, my clothes inevitably have some dal stain or something and I am least bothered.”