Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Jan, 2022. 06:57 pm

Soha Ali Khan remembers working with her mother as “terrifying.”

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan recalls working with her mother

Soha Ali Khan has described her time working with her mother, legendary actress Sharmila Tagore, as “terrifying.” Soha recently stated that Sharmila’s “standards are very high” in a new interview. During Rang De Basanti, she also revealed Sharmila’s advice to her.

In the 2009 film Life Goes On, Sharmila Tagore and Soha Ali Khan starred together. Sharmila played Manju in the film, while Soha played Dia, the former’s daughter.

Their film together won an award each at the Pravasi International Film Festival, and at the London Asian Film Festival.

In an interview with Indian Express, Soha said, “I have worked with my mother in a film called Life Goes On, which was terrifying. To do one advertisement with her, I feel very scared. Her standards are very high. Everything from costumes to design to matching shoes, she does it all in two weeks in advance. And when it comes to me, my clothes inevitably have some dal stain or something and I am least bothered.”

Recalling when she sought her mother’s advice, Soha said, “My mother…told me that there is only one director and that there is no point for her to tell me anything. I remember, during Rang De Basanti, I had asked her how would she attempt the character I played. And she said, ‘You have to listen to only one person – the director, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. You must follow his lead’. That is also useful because if you keep taking several inputs, you can get confused.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Read More

36 mins ago
Sushmita Sen Dances With Daughters Alisah and Renee: WATCH VIDEO

Sushmita Sen, a Bollywood actress, tweeted a video of herself dancing her...
47 mins ago
Bollywood News Today: Jacqueline Fernandez’s response on her picture with Sukesh - Katrina Kaif drops loved-up photo with Vicky Kaushal
55 mins ago
Mouni Roy Shares Gorgeous Photos From Her Trip To Dubai

Another day, and the gorgeous Mouni Roy makes another spectacular appearance. Mouni...
1 hour ago
BTS' J-Hope declines to share selfie with ARMY, 'My face is so red’

J-Hope, a member of BTS, responded to ARMY's request for his selfie...
1 hour ago
Anil Kapoor wishes Farah with throwback pictures on her birthday

Anil Kapoor shared throwback images to filmmaker Farah Khan on her 57th...
2 hours ago
Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal’s josh is super high in NEW photo from wedding sangeet

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif recently celebrated a month since their lavish...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Graeme Smith
5 mins ago
PSL 7: CSA has refused to issue NOCs to centrally contracted South African cricketers for PSL 2022

PSL 7: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 has been dealt...
Farhan Akhtar
12 mins ago
Farhan Akhtar’s beau wishes sweet birthday to her partner, ‘My Foo, love you forever’

Farhan Akhtar is celebrating his 48th birthday today, and his partner Shibani...
Duchess of Cambridge
13 mins ago
Duchess of Cambridge: Kate Middleton celebrates 40th birthday

To commemorate the Duchess of Cambridge's 40th birthday on Sunday, three new...
Usman Khawaja
21 mins ago
Usman Khawaja feels that Australia’s tour of Pakistan will inspire young Pakistanis

Usman Khawaja, an Australian batter, believes that travelling to Pakistan for a...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600