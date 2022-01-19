Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
19th Jan, 2022. 02:27 pm

Varun Dhawan pens heartfelt note on demise of beloved driver

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan was seen depressed at a local Indian hospital as his long-time driver Manoj passed away due to a sudden heart attack on Tuesday.

Dhawan took to his Instagram to share a heartfelt note for his long-time companion and maintained that their relationship was 26 years old.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

The Student of The Year actor shared a video along with the post of his driver and penned down, “Manoj has been in my life for the last 26 years. He was my everything. I have no words to express my grief but all I want is people to remember him for his amazing wit and humour and the passion he had for life. I will always be grateful I had u in my life Manoj dada”.

Manoj had taken the Indian actor to a studio for an ad shoot in Bandra. Later, he complained of chest pain. Dhawan’s team rushed him to a hospital, where the doctors later pronounced him dead. He had reportedly suffered a heart attack.

