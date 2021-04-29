AED TO PKR Open market rate in Pakistan (30th April, 2021)

Adsense 300×250

KARACHI: Today (AED to PKR) open market exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on (April 30th, 2021) updated here. BOL News update daily foreign currency exchange rates.

Today UAE Dirham To PKR

Today AED to PKR buying rate and selling rate are Rs 41 and Rs 41.78 respectively. (Updated on, 30th April 2021)

Date Symbol Buying Selling 30-4-2021 AED 41.1 PKR 41.78 PKR

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

The UAE Dirham is recognized as an important currency worldwide. It is authorized currency of the USA and is widely used in trade throughout the world. The UAE Dirham is used in trade for transactions as it is the world’s leading reserve currency.