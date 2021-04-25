Adsense 970×250

Currency Rates In Pakistan – 26th April 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

26th Apr, 2021. 04:50 am
Adsense 300×600
Currency Rates in Pakistan
Adsense 300×250

Karachi: Today’s Currency Rates in Pakistan on 26th April 2021. Latest currency rates of Euro, British Pound, Saudi Riyal, Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar, Dirham in Rupees. All currency rates according to the open market.

Currency Rates In Pakistan Today

Check today’s list of foreign currency rate in Pakistan today (Updated, 26th April 2021)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
U.S. Dollar USD 152.70 PKR 153.15 PKR
Euro EUR 181.50 PKR 183.50 PKR
British Pound GBP 208.00 PKR 211.00 PKR
UAE Dirham AED 41.60 PKR 42.30 PKR
Saudi Riyal SAR 40.50 PKR 41.10 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 481.50 PKR 484.00 PKR
Canadian Dollar CAD 120.00 PKR 122.00 PKR
Australian Dollar AUD 116.50 PKR 118.00 PKR
Omani Riyal OMR 392.50 PKR 394.50 PKR
Japanese Yen JPY 1.41 PKR 1.44 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 36.40 PKR 36.75 PKR
Qatari Riyal QAR 39.50 PKR 40.10 PKR
Bahrain Dinar BHD 386.50 PKR 388.50 PKR
Thai Bhat THB 4.80 PKR 4.90 PKR
Chinese Yuan CNY 23.50 PKR 23.65 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 16.55 PKR 16.80 PKR
Danish Krone DKK 23.20 PKR 23.50 PKR
New Zealand Dollar NZD 96.25 PKR 96.95 PKR
Singapore Dollar SGD 112.50 PKR 114.00 PKR
Norwegians Krone NOK 17.45 PKR 17.70 PKR
Swedish Krona SEK 17.80 PKR 18.05 PKR
Swiss Franc CHF 159.00 PKR 159.90 PKR
Indian Rupee INR 2.03 PKR 2.10 PKR
Adsense 300×250

Read More

Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
27 mins ago
Latest Dollar Rate In Pakistan On, 26th April 2021

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Rate in Pakistan Rupee) exchange rate given below....
BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
47 mins ago
Bitcoin To PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Rate In Pakistan For, April 26th

Karachi: Today 1 bitcoin to PKR (BTC TO PKR) according to the...
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
2 hours ago
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Karachi (Pakistan) for, 26th April 2021

Karachi: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan, on 26th, April 2021 are being sold...
BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
1 day ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 BTC TO PKR Open market rates on, 25th April 2021

Karachi: Today 1 bitcoin to PKR (BTC TO PKR) according to the...
SAR TO PKR: 1 Saudi Riyal to Pakistan Rupee
1 day ago
Saudi Riyal to PKR: Today 1 SAR TO PKR Open market, 25th April 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Saudi Riyal To PKR open market exchange rate (Updated, 25th...
Gold rate in karachi
1 day ago
Latest Gold Rate in Karachi on, 25th April 2021

Karachi: Today Gold Rate in Karachi, on 25th, April 2021 is being sold...

Recent News

Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
27 mins ago
Latest Dollar Rate In Pakistan On, 26th April 2021

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Rate in Pakistan Rupee) exchange rate given below....
BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
47 mins ago
Bitcoin To PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Rate In Pakistan For, April 26th

Karachi: Today 1 bitcoin to PKR (BTC TO PKR) according to the...
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
2 hours ago
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Karachi (Pakistan) for, 26th April 2021

Karachi: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan, on 26th, April 2021 are being sold...
Saudi Arabia SR200 banknote
5 hours ago
Saudi Central Bank Issues New “Two-Hundred” Riyal Banknote

The Saudi Central Bank has introduced a “Two Hundred” new banknote worth...