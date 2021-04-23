Dubai Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE for, 24 April 2021

Adsense 300×250

Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai) Per tola is AED 2,399.39 while 24k Per 10 Gram gold price is aed 2,057.65. Usually people opt for purchasing gold rates in uae per tola according to their needs and preferences.

Today Gold Price In Dubai (Dubai)

Check the Updated list of Gold Rate in Dubai (Uae Dirham) – (Updated, 24rth April 2021)