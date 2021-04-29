Dubai Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE for, 30th April

Adsense 300×250

Dubai: Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai) Per tola is AED 2,399.39 while 24k Per 10 Gram gold rate is aed 2,057.65. Normally people opt for purchasing gold rates in uae per tola according to their needs and preferences.

Today Gold Rate In UAE (Dubai)

Find the Updated list of Gold Rate in Dubai (AED) – (Updated, 30th April 2021)