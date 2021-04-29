Adsense 970×250

Dubai Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE for, 30th April

30th Apr, 2021. 03:45 am
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
Dubai: Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai) Per tola is AED 2,399.39 while 24k Per 10 Gram gold rate is aed 2,057.65. Normally people opt for purchasing gold rates in uae per tola according to their needs and preferences.

Find the Updated list of Gold Rate in Dubai (AED) – (Updated, 30th April 2021)

Location 24k 10g 24k per Tola 22k 10g
Uae aed 2,057.65 aed 2,399.39 aed 1,886.16

Today Gold Price in Dubai (UAE) – You can access authentic gold price in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you. The 1 tola gold price in UAE is surely helpful in calculating the amount of total quantity of gold.

