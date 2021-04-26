Adsense 970×250

Latest Dollar Rate In Pakistan On, 26th April 2021

26th Apr, 2021. 05:50 am
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Rate in Pakistan Rupee) exchange rate given below. All Currency prices are updated every hour to offer you the best US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee conversion.

US Dollar to PKR rates depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Find today’s US Dollar into PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.

Today Dollar Rate In Pakistan

USD to PKR: Here is the updated Dollar rate today in the exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, April 26th, 2021)

  • USD to PKR (buying rate): 152.15
  • USD to PKR (selling rate): 153.15

Today Dollar Rates in Pakistan (Dollar TO PKR). BOL News is a one-stop solution for the exchange rate, including open market currency exchange rate, interbank Currency exchange rate, and international forex rate

