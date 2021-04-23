Adsense 970×250

Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today for, 24 April 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

24th Apr, 2021. 04:00 am
Adsense 300×600
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
Adsense 300×250

Karachi: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan, on 24rth, April 2021 are being sold for Rs.85500 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 99700 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Karachi Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Today 24k Per tola Gold Price is Rs. 99700.

Gold Price In Pakistan, 24rth April 2021
Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
per Tola Gold Rs. 99700 Rs. 91391 Rs. 87238 Rs. 74775
per 10 Gram Rs. 85500 Rs. 78374 Rs. 74813 Rs. 64125
per Gram Gold Rs. 8550 Rs. 7837 Rs. 7481 Rs. 6413
per Ounce Rs. 242400 Rs. 222198 Rs. 212100 Rs. 181800

Important note: The gold rates is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.

Find the Updated Gold rates updated on BOL news’s official website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Arnault surpasses Musk
10 hours ago
Elon Musk Unseated as the World’s Second Richest Person by Owner of Luxury Conglomerate

Elon Musk has been knocked off by luxury magnate Bernard Arnault from...
Dollar
10 hours ago
US Dollar Rate Appreciated Against PKR On 23rd April 2021

The US Dollar increased on the last day of the trading week (April...
dollar increased
11 hours ago
USD To PKR: Today Dollar Rate In Pakistan, 23rd April 2021

Today USD to PKR exchange rate is given below. All Currency prices...
Gold Rate in Kuwait
23 hours ago
Kuwait Gold: Today Gold Price in Kuwait for, 23rd April 2021

KWD: Latest Gold Rate in Kuwait today Per 10 Gram (23rd, April...
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
24 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in Karachi today (Pakistan) on, 23rd April

Karachi: Today Gold Rate in karachi, on 23rd, April 2021 are being sold...
BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
24 hours ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Price in Pakistan for, April 23rd

Karachi: Today 1 bitcoin to PKR (BTC TO PKR) according to the...

Recent News

Windows 10 And iOS Xbox Starts Cloud Gaming Beta
4 hours ago
Windows 10 And iOS Xbox Starts Cloud Gaming Beta

Microsoft launches the beta phase of Xbox Cloud Gaming for Windows 10...
South Africa's players apologize to sponsors for suits' performance
4 hours ago
South Africa’s players apologize to sponsors for suits’ performance

Cricket's reputation in South Africa plunged into new depths of fear and...
Microsoft Edge Canary Comes Out For Android Fans
4 hours ago
Microsoft Edge Canary Comes Out For Android Fans

Microsoft Edge Canary involves mechanical man users with build range v91.0.858.0 and...
Russia is considering leaving the ISS for its own space station
4 hours ago
Russia is considering leaving the ISS for its own space station

For more than two decades, the International Space Station (ISS) has served...