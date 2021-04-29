Adsense 970×250

PM Imran Khan will address overseas Pakistanis today

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

29th Apr, 2021. 10:27 am
PM
Prime Minister Imran Khan will address overseas Pakistanis and announce two new schemes for Roshan Digital Account (RDA) holders today.

According to the details, the news was confirmed by PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Twitter, as he went into detail about the success of the RDA and its impact.

In his tweet, he wrote:

‘Today PM Imran Khan will address overseas Pakistanis in connection with #RoshanDigitalAccount reaching a great milestone of 1 Billion Dollars. RDA was launched just 7 months ago, with the objective of connecting NRPs to Pakistan’s Banking System completely digitally.’

He went on to say:

‘Today more than 120,000 accounts have been opened from 170 countries around the world and more than 1 Billion Dollars have been received. Investment in Naya Pakistan Certificates has crossed 646 Million Dollars. Investment in Stock Exchange through RDA has crossed PKR 1.6 Billion.’ 

PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan also shared the names of the two new schemes PM Imran Khan will launch today.

He wrote:

‘This milestone is a testament to faith that NRPs have in Pakistan & PM Imran Khan led PTI Govt. To enrich #RoshanDigitalAccount scheme further, today 2 new initiatives are being launched for RDA holders:

Roshan Apni Car

Roshan Samaaji Khidmat.’

He said the Roshan Apni Car scheme will enable overseas Pakistanis to buy cars for their loved ones at very attractive rates.

‘Now RDA holders can avail financing under #RoshanApniCar at very attractive terms to purchase a car for their loved ones in Pakistan. Banks are offering both conventional & Islamic modes of financing at attractive mark-up rates starting from 7% with priority delivery,’ he tweeted.

He also said:

‘Under #RoshanSamaajiKhidmat RDA holders can give donations, Zakat etc. very conveniently, through the banks portal by selecting the charity and paying the amount. For the first time, they will also be able to make donations directly to the government’s landmark Ehsaas program.’

What is Roshan Digital Account?

The Roshan Digital Account is an initiative by the State Bank of Pakistan to serve the banking needs for overseas Pakistanis so it is easier for them to invest in their home country.

Last year in September, PM Imran Khan launched the initiative. A press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office last year had said that it is “the first time in the country’s history, Non-Returning Pakistanis (NRP) will be able to remotely open an account through an entirely digital and online process without any need to visit a bank branch, embassy, or consulate”.

