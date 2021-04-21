Adsense 970×250

Saudi Gold Rates on, 21st April 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

21st Apr, 2021. 05:37 pm
GOLD RATES SAUDI ARABIA
Today Gold Price in Saudi Arabia (SAR) is Sar. 2,101.07 for 24k 10 grams. And Sar. 2,450.02 for one tola. Today live gold rate in Saudi Arabia and different cities of Saudi Arabia.

Gold Rate Today In Saudi Arabia (SAR)

Find the today’s rate of Gold price in Saudi Arabia (Saudi Riyal) (Updated, 21st April 2021).

Location 24k 10g 24k per Tola 22k 10g
Saudi Arabia sar 2,101.07 sar 2,450.02 sar 1,925.96

Gold Rates are provided by International Saudi Gold Market. BOL News is a one-stop solution for Gold rates, exchange rates in Pakistan. Get the latest updates of all foreign currency exchange rates.

