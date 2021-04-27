Adsense 970×250

Today’s Gold Rate in Karachi for, April 28th

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

28th Apr, 2021. 04:00 am
Gold Rates In Karachi
Karachi: Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 28th, April 2021 are being sold for Rs 87,800 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 102,400 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate Today In Pakistan

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for gold rate, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar are the same.

Today 24k Per tola Rate in Pakistan is Rs. 102,400

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 87,800 Rs 102,400 Rs 80,483

Find the Gold rates updated on BOL News news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

BOL News keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.

