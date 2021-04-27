Today’s Gold Rate in Karachi for, April 28th

Karachi: Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 28th, April 2021 are being sold for Rs 87,800 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 102,400 per tola in Pakistan today.
Gold Rate Today In Pakistan
Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for gold rate, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar are the same.
Today 24k Per tola Rate in Pakistan is Rs. 102,400
|Location
|24k 10g
|24k per tola
|22k 10g
|Pakistan
|Rs 87,800
|Rs 102,400
|Rs 80,483