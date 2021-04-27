UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR Rates on, 28th April

Adsense 300×250

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on (April 28th, 2021) updated here. BOL News update daily currency exchange rates.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Today UAE Dirham to PKR

Today AED to PKR buying rate and selling rate are Rs 42.02 and Rs 42.02 respectively.

Date Symbol Buying Selling 28-4-2021 AED 41.02 PKR 42.02 PKR

The UAE Dirham is recognized as an important currency worldwide. It is authorized currency of the USA and is widely used in trade throughout the world. The UAE Dirham is used in trade for transactions as it is the world’s leading reserve currency.