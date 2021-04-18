Adsense 970×250

USD TO KWD: Today 1 Dollar Rate in Kuwaiti Dinar, 19th April 2021

Bilal BariEditor

19th Apr, 2021. 12:50 am
Adsense 300×600
Dollar Rate In Kuwaiti Dinar
Adsense 300×250

Today USD/KWD Dollar exchange rate is 0.30 (Last updated on 19th April 2021). Today Dollar Rate as per the Open Exchange market 

See the recent USD to KWD currency chart as per Pakistan Open Market. USD to KWD – The USD recognized worldwide as an important currency.

Today Dollar to Kuwaiti Dinar Exchange Rate

Here is an updated list of USD to KWD :

CURRENCY Date KWD  USD
Dollar 19th April 2021 0.30 1

Dollar rates in Kuwaiti Dinar (USD to KWD ). BOL News is the one-stop solution for the exchange rate, including open market currency exchange rate, interbank Currency exchange rate, and international Forex rate. Get the latest updates of all foreign currency exchange prices such as; 1 USD to KWD.

Q: What is the USD worth against the Kuwaiti Dinar?

A: One USD is worth 0.30 KWD today

Q: What is 50 USD in KWD?

A: 50 USD buys 15.07 KWD at interbank exchange rates.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Omani Riyal to PKR
6 hours ago
Omani Riyal to PKR: Today 1 OMR TO PKR Rates on, 19 April 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Omani Riyal to PKR open market exchange rate (Updated, 19th...
Gold Rate in Kuwait
7 hours ago
Gold Prices: Today Gold Rate In Kuwait – 19th April 2021

KWD: Gold Rate in Kuwait today Per 10 Gram – Check live international gold...
USD increased
7 hours ago
US Dollar Rate Increased Against PKR On April 19th 2021

The US Dollar increased on the first day of the trading week (April...
7 hours ago
USD To PKR: Today Dollar Rate In Pakistan, 19th April 2021

Today USD to PKR exchange rate is given below. All Currency prices...
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
16 hours ago
Latest Dollar Rate In Pakistan On April 19th

Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Rate in Pakistan Rupee) exchange rate given below....
Today Gold Rate In Qatar
18 hours ago
Qatar Gold Rates On, 19th April 2021

QATAR: Today Gold Rate in Qatar 24K per tola (Updated, on 19th...

Recent News

Banned TLP Workers have Caused Great Loss To People: Aitzaz Ahsan
5 mins ago
Banned TLP Workers have Caused Great Loss To People: Aitzaz Ahsan

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) central leader Aitzaz Ahsan has said that the...
National Assembly Passes Two Bills
14 mins ago
National Assembly Passes Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill 2020

The National Assembly (NA) has on Monday has passed two important bills...
Interior Minister Has Adopted The Tone Of Pharaonicism: Mufti Muneeb
18 mins ago
Interior Minister Has Adopted The Tone Of Pharaonicism: Mufti Muneeb

Grand Mufti of Pakistan Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman says that the rulers should take...
Ramadan 2021: Sehri Time, Iftar Time Islamabad Ramadan Calendar
42 mins ago
Ramadan Calendar Islamabad: Today Sehr Time Islamabad, Today Iftar time Islamabad

Islamabad: Ramadan Calendar Islamabad 2021 has been updated, Ramadan 2021 has begun and Muslims...