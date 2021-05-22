Double Click 970×250

BTC TO USD: Today 1 Bitcoin rate in Dollar, 22nd May 2021

22nd May, 2021. 11:18 am
BTC to USD

Today Bitcoin to US Dollar (BTC TO USD) exchange rate – See the recent BTC to USD currency chart as per Open Market. BTC to USD – Bitcoin is recognized worldwide as an important currency.

Here is the updated Bitcoin Price in the United States (Updated, 22nd May 2021)

Convert Bitcoin to US Dollar

XBT USD
1 XBT 36449.20 USD
5 XBT 182246 USD
10 XBT 364492 USD
25 XBT 911230 USD
50 XBT 1822460 USD

Today One BTC is worth 36449.20 USD today & the price decreased compared to yesterday’s rate.

