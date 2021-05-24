Double Click 970×250

GBP TO PKR: Today 1 British Pound to PKR, 24th May 2021

24th May, 2021. 09:41 am
Today GBP TO PKR (British Pound to PKR) exchange rate is 217.80 PKR given below. (Updated on 24th May 2021).

Find today’s British Pound to PKR (Pakistan Rupee) rate as per the open market.

DATE SYMBOL BUYING SELLING
Today GBP To PKR 216 219.00

BOL News is the one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates.

