Gold Rate in Karachi today on, 8th May 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

08th May, 2021. 06:12 pm
Gold rate in karachi

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Karachi today, (8th, May 2021) is being sold for Rs. 89680 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 104600 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Karachi Today

Karachi is the main hub of gold market in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for gold rate, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Multan, etc.

Today 24K Per tola Gold Rate is Rs. 104600 (Updated, 8th May 2021)

24K per 10 gram is Rs. 8968

GOLD RATE 24 Karat Gold Rate Today 22 Karat Gold Rate Today 21 Karat Gold Rate Today 18 Karat Gold Rate Today
Gold Per Tola Rs. 104600 Rs. 95883 Rs. 91525 Rs. 78450
Gold Per 10 Grams Rs. 89680 Rs. 82206 Rs. 78470 Rs. 67260
Gold Per Gram Rs. 8968 Rs. 8221 Rs. 7847 Rs. 6726
Gold Per Ounce Rs. 254238 Rs. 233050 Rs. 222458 Rs. 190679
