Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 15th May 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

15th May, 2021. 04:00 am
Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on (13th May 2021) is being sold for Rs. 90020 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 104400 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan

Karachi is the Largest hub of gold market in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for gold rate, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, and Multan, etc.

Today 24K Per tola Gold Rate is Rs. 104400

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
 per Gram Rs. 8951 Rs. 8205 Rs. 7832 Rs. 6713
 per 10 Gram Rs. 89510 Rs. 82050 Rs. 78321 Rs. 67133
per Tola Gold Rs. 104400 Rs. 95699 Rs. 91350 Rs. 78300
