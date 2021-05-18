Double Click 970×250

Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 19th May 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

19th May, 2021. 04:00 am
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on (19th May 2021) is being sold for Rs. 90450 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 105000 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate today in Pakistan

Karachi is the Largest hub of gold market in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for gold rate, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, and Multan, etc.

Today 24k Per tola gold price is Rs. 105000

GOLD RATE 24 Karat Gold Rate Today 22 Karat Gold Rate Today 21 Karat Gold Rate Today 18 Karat Gold Rate Today
Gold Per Tola Rs. 105500 Rs. 96708 Rs. 92313 Rs. 79125
Gold Per 10 Grams Rs. 90450 Rs. 82912 Rs. 79144 Rs. 67838
Gold Per Gram Rs. 9045 Rs. 8291 Rs. 7914 Rs. 6784
Gold Per Ounce Rs. 256421 Rs. 235051 Rs. 224368 Rs. 192316
