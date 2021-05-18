Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on (19th May 2021) is being sold for Rs. 90450 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 105000 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate today in Pakistan

Karachi is the Largest hub of gold market in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for gold rate, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, and Multan, etc.

Today 24k Per tola gold price is Rs. 105000