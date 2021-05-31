Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

KWD TO PKR: Today 1 Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR, 31st May 2021

Web DeskWeb Editor

31st May, 2021. 09:54 am
Double Click 160 x 600
KWD TO PKR

Today KWD TO PKR Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies such as Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR is a common practice in these countries.

Kuwaiti Dinar Rate In Pakistani Rupee

Check the updated list of  KWD to Pakistani Rupee Exchange Rates (Updated 31st May 2021)

KWD PKR
1 KWD 514.98 PKR
5 KWD 2574.91 PKR
10 KWD 5149.81 PKR
25 KWD 12874.53 PKR
50 KWD 25749.06 PKR

One Dinar exchange rate in KWD is 514.98 PKR while the exchange rate of 50 KWD to PKR Rate is  25749.06 PKR.

Today KWD TO PKR (Kuwaiti Dinar) Rate – BOL News is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international Forex rates.v

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

USD TO SAR
3 mins ago
USD TO SAR: Today 1 Dollar Rate in Saudi Riyal, 31st May 2021

Today’s USD to SAR Currency exchange rate updated here. You can check...
Qatari Riyal to PKR
6 mins ago
Qatari Riyal to PKR: Today 1 QAR TO PKR (Qatari Riyal rate in Pakistan) on, 31st May

QAR: Today QAR to PKR exchange rate is RS 42.58 in the currency market today....
GBP TO PKR
15 mins ago
GBP TO PKR: Today 1 British Pound to PKR, 31st May 2021

Today GBP TO PKR (British Pound to PKR) exchange rate is 220.08...
AUD TO PKR
18 mins ago
AUD TO PKR: Today 1 Australian Dollar to PKR, 31st May 2021

Today’s AUD to PKR currency exchange rate is 119.79 PKR. Convert 1...
Euro to PKR
22 mins ago
EUR TO PKR: Today 1 Euro rate in Pakistan Rupee, on 31st May 2021

Karachi: Today’s EURO to PKR exchange rate (Updated, 31st May 2021) in the...
Rs4.143 Trillion Revenue Collected In First 11 Months OF Current FY
1 day ago
Rs4.143 Trillion Revenue Collected In First 11 Months OF Current FY

Pakistan's top tax authority has claimed to have collected Rs 41.43 trillion...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

USD TO SAR
3 mins ago
USD TO SAR: Today 1 Dollar Rate in Saudi Riyal, 31st May 2021

Today’s USD to SAR Currency exchange rate updated here. You can check...
Qatari Riyal to PKR
6 mins ago
Qatari Riyal to PKR: Today 1 QAR TO PKR (Qatari Riyal rate in Pakistan) on, 31st May

QAR: Today QAR to PKR exchange rate is RS 42.58 in the currency market today....
GBP TO PKR
15 mins ago
GBP TO PKR: Today 1 British Pound to PKR, 31st May 2021

Today GBP TO PKR (British Pound to PKR) exchange rate is 220.08...
Islamabad: Classes Of 9th, 10th Grade Resume From Today
16 mins ago
Islamabad: Classes Of 9th, 10th Grade Resume From Today

The Ministry of Education has decided to start 10th and 12th classes...