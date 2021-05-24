Double Click 728 x 90
Latest gold rate in Pakistan today on, 25th May 2021

25th May, 2021. 04:00 am
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on (25th May 2021) is being sold for Rs. 93620 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 109200 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate Today in Pakistan

Karachi is the main hub of gold market in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for gold rate, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, and Multan, etc.

24k Per tola Gold Price is Rs. 109200

Today’s gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carats, 24 carats, 21 carats, and 18 carats are available on the table.

GOLD RATE 24 Karat Gold Rate Today 22 Karat Gold Rate Today 21 Karat Gold Rate Today 18 Karat Gold Rate Today
Gold Per Tola Rs. 109200 Rs. 100099 Rs. 95550 Rs. 81900
Gold Per 10 Grams Rs. 93620 Rs. 85818 Rs. 81918 Rs. 70215
Gold Per Gram Rs. 9362 Rs. 8582 Rs. 8192 Rs. 7022
Gold Per Ounce Rs. 265408 Rs. 243289 Rs. 232232 Rs. 199056
Currency Rates in Pakistan
12 mins ago
Latest currency rates in Pakistan on, 25th May 2021

Karachi: Today Currency Rates in Pakistan updated on 25th May 2021, Latest...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
1 hour ago
Today Gold rate in UAE on, 25th May 2021 (Dubai)

Dubai: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (25th, May 2021) today...
BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
10 hours ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin price in Pakistan today for, 24 May 2021

Karachi: Today 1 BTC to PKR (Bitcoin to PKR) according to the...
Bitcoin falls more
17 hours ago
Bitcoin Witnesses Another Big Slide by 13% to $32,601

World's largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin faces another major fall by 13% to $32,601,...
Dogecoin to PKR
19 hours ago
Dogecoin to PKR: Today 1 Dogecoin to PKR on 24th May 2021

The exchange rate for the Dogecoin (DOGE ) cryptocurrency to the Pakistani...
USD TO AED
19 hours ago
USD TO AED: Today 1 Dollar Rate in UAE Dirham, 24th May 2021

Today USD TO AED Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
