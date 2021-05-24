Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on (25th May 2021) is being sold for Rs. 93620 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 109200 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate Today in Pakistan

Karachi is the main hub of gold market in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for gold rate, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, and Multan, etc.

24k Per tola Gold Price is Rs. 109200

Today’s gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carats, 24 carats, 21 carats, and 18 carats are available on the table.