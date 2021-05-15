Double Click 970×250

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in Dubai, 15th May 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

15th May, 2021. 06:30 am
Adsense 300×600
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE (15th, May 2021) today 24 Carat is AED 223.00 while 22k Carat gold price is AED 209.25. The rate in Abu Dhabi Today

Today Gold Rate In Dubai (UAE)

Check today’s list of Gold Rate in Dubai (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 15th, May 2021). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.

Type Morning Yesterday
OUNCE 6,756.47 6,756.47
24 Carat 223.00 223.00
22 Carat 209.25 209.25
21 Carat 199.75 199.75
18 Carat 171.25 171.25

Disclaimer: The gold rates are subject to changes almost daily globally including in the UAE.

Today Gold Price in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you. The 1 tola gold rate in UAE is surely helpful in calculating the amount of total quantity of gold.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

USD TO PKR: Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021
1 day ago
Latest Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today For, 15th May 2021

Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar price in Pakistan today 2021) exchange rate given below....
Bitcoin soars above
1 day ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Price in Pakistan, 15th May 2021

Karachi: Today 1 BTC to PKR (Bitcoin to PKR) according to the...
gold rate today
1 day ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 15th May 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on (13th May 2021) is being sold...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
3 days ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – 13th May 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 13th May 2021, Latest...
today gold rates in dubai
3 days ago
UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in Dubai for, 13th May 2021

UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE (13th, May 2021) today per tola...
Gold Rate in Kuwait
3 days ago
Today Gold Rate in Kuwait for, 13th May 2021

KWD: Latest today Gold Rate in Kuwait Per 10 Gram – Check...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Petrol
4 hours ago
New prices of petroleum products to be determined on May 17

As the prices of petroleum products remained unchanged in the month of...
Sajal Ahad
5 hours ago
We All Want Someone To Look At Us Like Sajal Looks At Ahad

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir are one of the most loved...
Momal Sheikh birthday
5 hours ago
Mahira Khan Wishes BFF Momal Sheikh On Her Birthday

We have often seen rivalries between celebrities, however, there are many of...
Cyclone Tauktae
5 hours ago
Cyclone Tauktae intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm

Cyclone Tauktae "is likely to intensify further" during the next 18-24 hours,...