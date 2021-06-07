Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Budget that is beneficial for the business is required, urge Pakistani Merchants

Muazzam Ahmed

07th Jun, 2021. 08:15 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Budget that is beneficial for the business is required

Budget that is beneficial for the business is required, urge Merchants. If the federal government wants to meet revenue generation targets for the next fiscal year, the country’s merchants have urged that the federal government make the budget more trade-friendly and streamline the tax collecting system.

Muhammad Kashif Chaudhry, President of Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajran, has urged the government to announce a relief package for traders who have been affected by COVID-19 in the last year.

Kashif Chaudhry also requested that the government implement a fixed tax structure that would reduce the turnover tax to 0.25 per cent. He also recommended double or triple documentation and registration, as well as charging sales tax based on the volume of business rather than the size of the store.

He also suggested that tax exemptions be extended up to Rs1.2 million in annual income. Suleiman Siddiqui, Sharafat Ali Mubarak, Sharjeel Mir, Tahir Taj Bhatti, and other leaders of the traders’ community were also in attendance.

According to Kashif Chaudhry, the government might produce over Rs800 billion in annual revenue if it gains traders’ trust and keeps commitments made to them. He claimed that while traders always worked with the government to accomplish revenue collection goals, it was the FBR that caused obstacles in previously resolved situations.

He also requested that the FBR implement an income tax return form, as agreed with the traders, in order to eliminate corruption, blackmail, and bribery. “In presence of the existing structure of FBR, neither the revenue generation targets will be met nor the country will make progress,” he said.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
19 mins ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 BTC TO PKR exchange price on, 8th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin to PKR (BTC to PKR) according to the...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
1 hour ago
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate In UAE For, 8th June 2021

UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (8th, June 2021) today 24...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
2 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – 8th June 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 8th June 2021, Latest currency...
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
2 hours ago
Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 8th June 2021

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given...
Gold Price in Pakistan
3 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 8th June 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (8th, June 2021) is being sold...
PSX continues bullish trend
10 hours ago
PSX continues bullish trend; gains 90 points

KARACHI: PSX continues bullish trend for the second consecutive session on Monday,...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
19 mins ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 BTC TO PKR exchange price on, 8th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin to PKR (BTC to PKR) according to the...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
1 hour ago
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate In UAE For, 8th June 2021

UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (8th, June 2021) today 24...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
2 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – 8th June 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 8th June 2021, Latest currency...
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
2 hours ago
Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 8th June 2021

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given...