Dollar to QAR: Today 1 Dollar price in Qatari Riyal on, 29th June 2021

Muazzam AhmedWeb Editor

29th Jun, 2021. 11:45 am
Dollar to QAR

Today (USD TO QAR) exchange rate – See the recent USD TO QAR currency chart as per Qatari Open Market. USD TO QAR – The US dollar is recognized worldwide as an important currency.

Here is the updated US Dollar Price in Qatar (Updated, 29th  June 2020)

Convert US Dollar to Qatari Riyal

USD QAR
1 USD 3.6612   QAR
5 USD 18.306   QAR
10 USD 36.612   QAR
25 USD 91.53     QAR
50 USD 183.06  QAR

Today One Qatari Riyal is worth  3.6612    against one Dollar. BOL News is the one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates.

 

Digital Pakistan focuses on improving infrastructure
1 min ago
Digital Pakistan focuses on improving infrastructure, promote entrepreneurship: secretary

KARACHI: Pakistan has re-energised its digital transformation journey with the launch of...
SBP
43 mins ago
Around 40% RDA funds invested in Naya Pakistan certificates: SBP

KARACHI: Of the total $1.5 billion funds deposited by overseas Pakistanis through...
Economic recovery
51 mins ago
Pakistan shows significant signs of economic recovery: Outlook

KARACHI: With significant signs of economic recovery, the government would continue to...
FFC to acquire majority stake in Foundation Wind Energy for Rs14.02 billion
54 mins ago
FFC to acquire majority stake in Foundation Wind Energy for Rs14.02 billion

KARACHI: Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) will acquire entire shareholding of Fauji Fertilizer...
Pakistan’s fiscal deficit narrows to 4.2% in 10 months: finance ministry
58 mins ago
Pakistan’s fiscal deficit narrows to 4.2% in 10 months: finance ministry

KARACHI: The fiscal deficit narrowed to 4.2 per cent of the GDP...
rupee
1 hour ago
Rupee recovers 48 paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee recovered 48 paisas against the dollar on Tuesday, owing...
