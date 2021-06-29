Double Click 728 x 90
Dollar to Saudi Riyal: Today 1 Dollar price in Saudi Riyal on, 29th June 2021`

Muazzam AhmedWeb Editor

29th Jun, 2021. 11:36 am
Dollar to Saudi Riyal

Today’s USD to SAR Currency exchange rate updated here. You can check the updated Dollar Rate in SAR (Saudi Riyal) here. 

Latest Dollar Rate In Saudi Riyal today (USD/SAR)

Find the updated list of US Dollar Rate to Saudi Riyal Exchange Rate. (Updated 29th June 2021)

1 USD = SAR = 3.7503 

Dollar Rate in Saudi Riyal (USD/SAR) – BOL News is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates.

