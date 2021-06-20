Double Click 728 x 90
Dubai Gold Rate: Today Gold Rate in UAE for, 20th June 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

20th Jun, 2021. 05:00 am
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (20th, June 2021) today 24 Carat is AED 213.75. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 200.75.

Dubai Gold Rate Today (UAE)

Check the latest today’s list of Gold Price in Dubai (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 20th, June 2021). These prices are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.

Location 21 Carat 24 Carat 22 Carat
Dubai AED 191.50 AED 213.75 AED 200.75

Today Gold Price in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.

