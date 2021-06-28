Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan on, 29th June 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (29th, June 2021) is Rs. 90100 per 10 grams, and the rate of Gold is Rs. 105100 per tola in Pakistan today.

However, Gold Rate Pakistan is never fixed, it keeps fluctuating according to the international Gold rates.

Gold Rate Today in Pakistan

Karachi is leading for gold rate, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for gold rate, Today gold rate for different cities including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, and Multan, etc.

Today 1 tola gold rates in Pakistan today 2021 is Rs. 105100

Gold Prices in Pakistan for 22 carats, 24 carats, 21 carats, and 18 carats are given on the table below: