Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Hascol Petroleum admits manipulation in accounts of 2019

Javed MirzaWeb Editor

21st Jun, 2021. 05:47 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Hascol Petroleum

KARACHI: Hascol Petroleum Limited has apprised the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) of certain manipulation in its books during 2019, which might require Hascol to restate its past income statements as well as current and past balance-sheet.

Hascol also reported acceptance of the resignation of external auditors Grant Thornton for 2020 with immediate effect.

In a statement, Hascol Petroleum chairman Alan Duncan said that the company’s internal auditor received a whistleblower statement and evidence from within the company that in 2019 a series of false purchase orders were created and entered into the company’s books.

Also readPakistan seeks eight LNG cargoes for September, October

“The internal auditor, as required by the procedure, referred the matter to the Board Audit Committee, which, at its meeting last week, concluded that there is sufficient evidence in support of the accusation to justify referring the matter to the full board of directors.”

“The board of directors has yet to receive a comprehensive report on what is alleged to have taken place, but is due to do so later this week. In the meantime, I consider it proper, through this statement, to immediately relay this information to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).”

“While the alleged statement, if proven correct, may require the company to restate its past income statements and past and current balance-sheets, it is not expected to make any material difference to the company’s recent and future operations.”

The Hascol Petroleum board of directors had decided to accept the resignation of Grant Thornton as its auditors for the year 2020 with immediate effect. The company expects the outgoing auditors to fulfil all their legal and professional requirements in respect of the years for which they were the company’s auditors.

In 2019, the company made a loss of Rs26 billion for the year ended December 30. In its recently released report for the third quarter of 2020, it has managed to make a loss of Rs20.90 billion.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

PSX
18 mins ago
Stocks remain bearish over fears of increase in energy prices

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) traded in a narrow range on...
Currency rates in Pakistan
1 hour ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – 21st June 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 21st June 2021, Check currency...
Pakistan seeks eight LNG cargoes for September, October
2 hours ago
Pakistan seeks eight LNG cargoes for September, October

KARACHI: The state-owned Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) has floated a tender, seeking...
Shoaib Akhter
2 hours ago
Shoaib Akhtar Enters Crypto World with His Own NFT

New development for Crypto World fanatics in Pakistan, cricket legend Shoaib Akhtar...
Rupee falls
2 hours ago
Rupee falls 62 paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee fell 62 paisas against the US dollar on Monday,...
cryptocurrency
3 hours ago
The Future of Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency is a rapidly rising global phenomenon that has a large following...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PSL 6 Points Table 2021
5 mins ago
Latest PSL Points table 2021 updated, June 2021

Latest PSL Points table 2021 (also known as PSL 6 or for sponsorship reasons HBL PSL 2021)...
PSL 2021: Karachi Kings Vs Peshawar Zalmi In Eliminator 1
12 mins ago
PSL 2021: Karachi Kings Vs Peshawar Zalmi In Eliminator 1

Karachi King will face Peshawar Zalmi today at night in the eliminator...
PSX
18 mins ago
Stocks remain bearish over fears of increase in energy prices

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) traded in a narrow range on...
Engin Altan Ertugrul Bey
25 mins ago
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan shares trailer of his upcoming drama ‘Barbaroslar’

Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan, who is famous for his nominal role...