Kamran Kamal appointed Hubco CEO

30th Jun, 2021. 04:57 pm
Kamran Kamal

KARACHI: The Hub Power Company (Hubco) has appointed Kamran Kamal as its new chief executive officer (CEO), a statement issued by the company said on Wednesday.

Kamal has succeeded Khalid Mansoor who led the company for eight years. Kamal had already been a part of Hubco for the last six years as the CEO of Laraib Energy Limited, a hydel subsidiary of the company.

Previously, he held the position of vice-president of the China Power Hub Generation Company (CPHGC), a joint venture between Hubco and the China Power International Holding (CPIH).

Kamal’s appointment as the new CEO (from within the company) is a testament of confidence of Hubco’s shareholders in its home-grown talent, it said.

Kamal said: “Pakistan’s energy landscape is full of possibilities. Hubco’s unparalleled technical expertise, pioneering approach to business and strategic geographical presence provides us with a unique set of capabilities to realise these possibilities for our country.”

“I am excited to lead Hubco in transforming our approach to creating long-term shared value without ever losing sight of the future of our society,” he added.

Kamal is a competent leader with over 18 years of progressive responsibility and leadership experience in energy, infrastructure, commodities, business development and strategy.

He has been responsible for large capital projects, building organisational capabilities and for overall business delivery in both management, executive and board roles.

Kamal holds a Masters degree from Harvard University and a BSE in Electrical Engineering from Georgia Tech, USA.

Previously, he was commodities trade head at the Engro EXIMP FZE where he managed fertiliser, coal, oilseeds and sugar trading portfolio. He led the company’s growth into new geographies and commodities portfolio.

During his tenure at Engro, Kamal was also involved in major energy and infrastructure projects, including Thar Coal Mining and Power Plant, LNG floating terminal and RLNG-based power plant.

Under Kamal’s leadership, Hubco will focus on retaining its position as a market leader by focusing on renewables, the merchant market model for the power sector and diversification into sustainable solutions.

Kamal’s understanding of the power sector, regulatory environment and his experience of closely working with the key external stakeholders will strengthen Hubco’s standing in the power sector.

 

