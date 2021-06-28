Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 29th June 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

29th Jun, 2021. 04:30 am
Adsense 160 x 600
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given here. All rates are updated every hour to offer you the best US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee.

US Dollar to PKR rates depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s US Dollar to PKR exchange rates in Pakistan.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Open Market

Find the latest Dollar rate today in the exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, June 29th 2021)

  • USD to PKR (buying rate): 157.17
  • USD to PKR (selling rate): 158.15
Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

SAR TO PKR: 1 Saudi Riyal to Pakistan Rupee
3 hours ago
Saudi Riyal to PKR: Today 1 SAR TO PKR Open market on, 29th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Saudi Riyal To PKR open market exchange rate (Updated, 29th...
AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)
4 hours ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR Rates on, 29th June 2021

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
today gold rates in dubai
4 hours ago
UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in Dubai for, 29th June 2021

UAE: Today Gold Rate in Dubai updated on, (29th June, 2021) 24 Carat...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
4 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan today on, 29th June 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rate in Pakistan today on 29th June 2021, Check currency...
Gold Price in Pakistan
5 hours ago
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan on, 29th June 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (29th, June 2021) is Rs. 90100...
Foreign firms repatriate $1.5 billion as profit, dividend in 11 months
12 hours ago
Foreign firms repatriate $1.5 billion as profit, dividend in 11 months

KARACHI: The foreign companies have repatriated profits and dividends worth $1.5 billion...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

SAR TO PKR: 1 Saudi Riyal to Pakistan Rupee
3 hours ago
Saudi Riyal to PKR: Today 1 SAR TO PKR Open market on, 29th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Saudi Riyal To PKR open market exchange rate (Updated, 29th...
AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)
4 hours ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR Rates on, 29th June 2021

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
today gold rates in dubai
4 hours ago
UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in Dubai for, 29th June 2021

UAE: Today Gold Rate in Dubai updated on, (29th June, 2021) 24 Carat...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
4 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan today on, 29th June 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rate in Pakistan today on 29th June 2021, Check currency...