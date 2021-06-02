Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 3rd June 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

03rd Jun, 2021. 03:30 am
Double Click 160 x 600
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) exchange rate given below. All dollar rates are updated every hour to offer you the best US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee.

US Dollar to PKR rates depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s US Dollar to PKR exchange rates in Pakistan.

Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021

USD to PKR: Check the updated Dollar rate today in the exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, June 3rd 2021)

  • USD to PKR (buying rate): 153
  • USD to PKR (selling rate): 154.79

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

budget 2020-21 pakistan latest news
1 hour ago
800cc Cars are Getting Cheaper after Next Budget: Sources

Pakistani automotive industry is flooded with the new automakers. Although it has...
USD TO AED
12 hours ago
USD TO AED: Today 1 Dollar Rate in UAE Dirham, 3rd June 2021

Today USD TO AED Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
USD TO SAR
12 hours ago
USD TO SAR: Today 1 Dollar Rate in Saudi Riyal, 3rd June 2021

Today’s USD to SAR Currency exchange rate updated here. You can check...
Qatari Riyal to PKR
12 hours ago
Qatari Riyal to PKR: Today 1 QAR TO PKR (Qatari Riyal rate in Pakistan) on, 3rd June

QAR: Today QAR to PKR exchange rate is RS 42.50 in the currency market today....
KWD TO PKR
12 hours ago
KWD TO PKR: Today 1 Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR, 3rd June 2021

Today KWD TO PKR Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
GBP TO PKR
12 hours ago
GBP TO PKR: Today 1 British Pound to PKR, 3rd June 2021

Today GBP TO PKR (British Pound to PKR) exchange rate is 219.11 PKR...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Imran Abbas Hunza
1 hour ago
Imran Abbas shares adorable video with his junior fan club

Leading TV show duo of the Pakistani showbiz industry, actor Imran Abbas...
budget 2020-21 pakistan latest news
1 hour ago
800cc Cars are Getting Cheaper after Next Budget: Sources

Pakistani automotive industry is flooded with the new automakers. Although it has...
Shah Rukh Khan's Doppelgänger
2 hours ago
Shah Rukh Khan’s Doppelgänger’s Videos leave fans dumbfounded

Ibrahim, a young man with an uncanny resemblance to the Bollywood King,...
2 hours ago
Prince William ‘saved’ me and Meghan ‘had nothing to do with it’, stated Harry

Meghan Markle was the one to 'save' him and push him towards...