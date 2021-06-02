Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 3rd June 2021

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) exchange rate given below. All dollar rates are updated every hour to offer you the best US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee.
US Dollar to PKR rates depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s US Dollar to PKR exchange rates in Pakistan.
Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021
USD to PKR: Check the updated Dollar rate today in the exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, June 3rd 2021)
- USD to PKR (buying rate): 153
- USD to PKR (selling rate): 154.79
Interbank closing #ExchangeRate for today:https://t.co/tV6roewSvV pic.twitter.com/Ru3r1WJcz0
— SBP (@StateBank_Pak) June 3, 2021
