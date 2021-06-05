Double Click 728 x 90
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR exchange rates on, 5th June 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

05th Jun, 2021. 06:00 am
AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)

KARACHI: Today (AED to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on (5th, June 2021) updated here. BOL News update daily currency exchange rates.

Today UAE Dirham rate in Pakistan

Today AED to PKR buying rate and selling rate are Rs 42 and Rs 42.09 respectively. (Updated, 5th June 2021)

Date Symbol Buying Selling
5-6-2021 AED 42 PKR 42.09 PKR

The UAE Dirham is recognized as an important currency worldwide. It is authorized currency of the USA and is widely used in trade throughout the world.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan –  BOL News provides updated currency Rates in Pakistan, 1 Dirham to PKR fluctuates on daily basis.

