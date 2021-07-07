Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

BNB TO PKR: Today 1 Binance Coin to Pakistan Rupee, on 7th July 2021

Muazzam AhmedWeb Editor

07th Jul, 2021. 01:16 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
BNB TO PKR

Karachi: Today 1 Binance Coin to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign exchange rate for today. Find updated one Binance Coin to Pakistani rupees.

Today Binance Coin To Pakistan Rupee

Find the latest 1 Binance Coin(BNB) to PKR Exchange Rate. Today 1 Binance Coin (BNB) to Pakistan Rupee (Updated 7th July  2021).

1 Binance Coin = Rs. 53,257.79 Pakistani Rupee

Also check: Bitcoin cash to PKR 

Q: What is the Binance Coin worth against the Pakistani Rupee?

A: One Binance Coin is worth 53,257.79 Pakistani Rupees today.

BOL News is a one-stop solution for currency exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates.
Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

USDT TO PKR
1 hour ago
USDT TO PKR: Today 1 Tether to Pakistan Rupee on, 7th July 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Tether to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign exchange...
BTC to INR
1 hour ago
BTC TO INR: Today 1 Bitcoin to Indian Rupee on, 7th July 2021

Bitcoin To India Rupee Exchange Rate – Live BTC PRICES Today 1...
SAR TO INR
2 hours ago
SAR TO INR: Today 1 Saudi Riyal to Indian Rupee on, 7th July 2021

The Latest 1 SAR TO INR exchange rate is 19.90 (Last updated...
AED TO INR
2 hours ago
AED TO INR: Today 1 UAE Dirham rate in Indian Rupee on, 7th July 2021

Today’s UAE Dirham to Indian Rupee currency exchange rate is 20.32 INR....
USD TO INR
2 hours ago
USD TO INR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Indian Rupee on, 7th July 2021

Today Dollar to INR exchange rate is 74.64 (Last updated on 2nd...
USD TO GBP
2 hours ago
USD TO GBP: Today 1 Dollar rate in British Pound on, 7th July 2021

Today’s USD To GBP rate is 1 USD= GBP 0.72 You can...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Cow Mandi 2021
4 mins ago
Mandi madness: Never fails to amaze

With Eidul Azha just three weeks from now, the stage has been...
Punjab: Notification Of 25% Grant In Salaries Of Govt Employees Issued
18 mins ago
Punjab: Notification Of 25% Grant In Salaries Of Govt Employees Issued

Notification of 25% special grant in salaries of government employees has been...
PM Imran Khan Condoles Dilip Kumar Death
1 hour ago
PM Imran Khan Condoles Dilip Kumar Death

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his condolences on Wednesday at the...
USDT TO PKR
1 hour ago
USDT TO PKR: Today 1 Tether to Pakistan Rupee on, 7th July 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Tether to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign exchange...