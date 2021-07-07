BNB TO PKR: Today 1 Binance Coin to Pakistan Rupee, on 7th July 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Binance Coin to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign exchange rate for today. Find updated one Binance Coin to Pakistani rupees.

Today Binance Coin To Pakistan Rupee

Find the latest 1 Binance Coin(BNB) to PKR Exchange Rate. Today 1 Binance Coin (BNB) to Pakistan Rupee (Updated 7th July 2021).

1 Binance Coin = Rs. 53,257.79 Pakistani Rupee Also check: Bitcoin cash to PKR

Q: What is the Binance Coin worth against the Pakistani Rupee? A: One Binance Coin is worth 53,257.79 Pakistani Rupees today.