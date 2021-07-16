Currency rates in Pakistan – 16th July 2021

16th Jul, 2021. 05:30 am
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Karachi: Latest Currency Rate in Pakistan today on 16th July 2021, Find currency rates of British Pound, US Dollar to PKR, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All rates according to the open market.

Currency Rates In Pakistan today

Find today’s list of foreign currency exchange rates in Pakistan today. (Updated, 16th July 2021).

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
U.S. Dollar USD 159.20 PKR 159.15 PKR
Euro EUR 185.50 PKR 187.50 PKR
British Pound GBP 217.00 PKR 220.00 PKR
UAE Dirham AED 42.30 PKR 43.00 PKR
Saudi Riyal SAR 41.80 PKR 42.30 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 481.50 PKR 484.00 PKR
Canadian Dollar CAD 125.50 PKR 127.50 PKR
Australian Dollar AUD 117.00 PKR 119.00 PKR
Omani Riyal OMR 392.50 PKR 394.50 PKR
Japanese Yen JPY 1.41 PKR 1.44 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 36.50 PKR 36.85 PKR
Qatari Riyal QAR 39.50 PKR 40.10 PKR
Bahrain Dinar BHD 386.70 PKR 388.70 PKR
Thai Bhat THB 4.80 PKR 4.90 PKR
Chinese Yuan CNY 23.50 PKR 23.65 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 16.65 PKR 16.90 PKR
Danish Krone DKK 23.20 PKR 23.50 PKR
New Zealand Dollar NZD 96.25 PKR 96.95 PKR
Singapore Dollar SGD 115.00 PKR 117.00 PKR
Norwegians Krone NOK 17.45 PKR 17.70 PKR
Swedish Krona SEK 17.80 PKR 18.05 PKR
Swiss Franc CHF 159.10 PKR 160.00 PKR
Indian Rupee INR 2.03 PKR 2.10 PKR
